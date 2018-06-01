How Maela’s career took off

The Cosafa Cup is a perfect platform for young players trying to advance their careers, and Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela knows that.

In 2017 Maela was a Pirates youth product who had spent three years on loan at Thanda Royal Zulu in the First Division and captained them to promotion the previous season, when he was called up by Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter for the Cosafa Cup.

That tournament was a disappointment for a combination stitched together under the usual pressure of clubs not releasing players. Bafana lost their first game against Tanzania, then won the plate section by beating Botswana and Namibia.

Unlike that tournament, in which Baxter was forced to take players who would not otherwise catch the eye for national team positions, in 2018 the coach has secured young players with national potential.

Maela is back, now as a star of Pirates’ resurgent season in 2017-18. The 25-year-old believes the Cosafa Cup experience eased him into Pirates and gave him the confidence to push for a first-team place.

"It’s different playing in the PSL and in international football," he said on Thursday as Bafana prepared in Polokwane for their Cosafa quarterfinal opener on Sunday against the winners of Group A.

"International football is more physical. The last Cosafa Cup exposed me to things I wanted to do and increased the desire. For up-and-coming players, the tournament is very useful. If you have a good tournament you learn, you grow and you go back to your club and become a different player."

With Baxter having had a week to work with his young squad, expectations of results — and even winning the tournament — have been raised.

• Marc Strydom is in Polokwane as a guest of Cosafa.