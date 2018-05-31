Bafana youngsters can stake a claim

Stuart Baxter is hoping "a few" players from his youthful squad at the Cosafa Cup can put themselves forward for Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign.

He has some bright young prospects in one of the better squads a Bafana coach has managed to assemble at a Cosafa Cup. Baxter will also have had a week to work with them before SA’s opener in their quarterfinal against the winners of Group A on Sunday.

Among them are 2017-18 Premier Soccer League award winners from Tuesday, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Siyanda Xulu and Lebohang Maboe.

"We played a little practise game on Monday. And already in that game some of the players are in awe of the event even at this level, and some of them, you can see very quickly that aren’t in awe," the coach said. "So if I was going to guess at a team after the first few sessions, I don’t think it would be much different form the one that will start on Sunday."

Besides the Cosafa being a problematic tournament for Bafana coaches to get players released from clubs, Baxter has implemented a youth emphasis policy after 2017’s failed campaign to qualify for June’s World Cup in Russia. This started when Bafana won a four nations tournament in Zambia in March.

"We’ve given some players who did well there a chance to get some more caps under their belt. I think that those will be the ones who will be candidates for the [Afcon] squad," he said.

Bafana began their Afcon qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Nigeria in June 2017.

They resume against Libya at home in September in a group that also includes Seychelles. The top two qualify for Cameroon 2019.

Marc Strydom is in Polokwane as a guest of Cosafa