SA will go into camp on Saturday for their 2018 Cosafa Cup campaign‚ heading for Polokwane where the two-week tournament will be held.

Coach Stuart Baxter’s side will only be involved from the second week‚ with their quarterfinal against the winner of first-round Group A to be played on June 3.

But before then Baxter will have a precious week to work with the players‚ many new to the national team set-up, with the prospect of three matches should the side win their first knockout game.

The side will train for the first time on Sunday and are planning a friendly against a local Limpopo club on Monday.

They will play one of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier opponents Seychelles‚ Comoros‚ Madagascar or Mozambique in their quarterfinal‚ most likely one of the latter two.

The coming week will also be an excellent chance for Baxter to scout the Seychelles side‚ who Bafana Bafana will play in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers in October and are unlikely to be changed much from the full-strength side they have brought to the Cosafa tournament.

Baxter wants to use the competition to blood new players at senior level‚ hoping to find some gems ahead of the resumption of the Afcon qualifiers in September.

The likes of Luther Singh (Sporting Braga‚ Portugal)‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)‚ Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport United)‚ Gift Links (Al Alassiouty‚ Egypt) and Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) will all play in the tournament with that in mind.

There will also be some motivation for the players to perform beyond catching Baxter’s eye.

Manchester United are to send scout Omar Sciolla to the Cosafa tournament as the English Premier League giants run their eye over the talent on display at the southern African championship. Sciolla‚ who also attended the African Champions League tie between Horoya and Mamelodi Sundowns in Guinea on Tuesday‚ works mostly in West Africa‚ but will be heading south for the regional competition.

It is a chance for the many young players in the Cosafa Cup to put their best foot forward and perhaps catch the eye of Italian Sciolla‚ who has also previously scouted for Juventus. Manchester United have had players from southern Africa on their books before, including Bafana Bafana star Quinton Fortune and‚ with less success‚ Angolan forward Manucho.

