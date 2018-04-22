Here is what Steve Komphela said in his final press conference as Kaizer Chiefs coach

"But nothing happened. Do you falter players? Not at all‚ not at all. They gave their all‚ you cannot falter them. Mistakes we committed? Yes we did.

"Unfortunately one had to experience again a phenomenon that nobody deserves. I mean‚ we … Do players deserve this? Not at all.

"Do the sane supporters deserve this? Not at all Do I deserve this? I cannot judge because I would be selfish and more subjective but I don’t think players deserved this. I don’t think the supporters deserved this as well.

"Honestly speaking you look at it and say‚ on the back of that‚ do you still want to put people at risk?’ Because there is so much risk for these wonderful people who come and watch this game here. Other are not involved.

"Do you want to put players at this risk? You got to be honest enough and say‚ "nah‚ you cannot’.

"Do you want to put yourself at risk? I love dicing with fire‚ maybe the switch on feelings for me is just too low and it never gets hot.

"But again I don’t think anybody deserves this.

"And also administration … the culture and identity of Chiefs is such that we are very peaceful. the culture and identity of Chiefs is such that they are cordial. They are more rational than emotional.

"Now would one want to see a scenario where this persists? No‚ no‚ no. It’s not right.

"We faced this (violence) in Johannesburg and now in Durban and we playing again in Durban on Tuesday against Arrows.

"Do you still feel … bravery is bravery‚ but can you at the back of you being brave‚ feel you can drive at 200kmph with the ones seated in your car.

"Can you go do it? No‚ no.