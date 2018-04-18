Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Caf sets out new fixtures schedule

18 April 2018 - 05:30 Nick Said
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The dates and kick-off times for Mamelodi Sundowns’ group stage matches in the African Champions League have been announced by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), with two home games in Pretoria kicking off at 9pm.

Caf have introduced a new standardised fixture procedure that separates match days in the Champions League and African Confederation Cup‚ and also provides for set kick-off times to help TV coverage.

Weekend Champions League games can now only be played on a Friday or Saturday‚ and on Tuesday if there is a round of midweek matches. Confederation Cup games can only be staged on a Sunday or a Wednesday‚ meaning the competitions will never overlap.

However‚ the standardised kick-off times could mean some late nights for local football fans.

For Friday Champions League games‚ matches will start at 6pm or 9pm South African time‚ while on Saturdays and Tuesdays kick-off is at 3pm‚ 6pm or 9pm. The same goes for Confederation Cup matches on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Sundowns start their Champions League Group C campaign at home, where they will play defending champions Wydad Casablanca on May 5 (9pm)‚ before travelling to Guinea to meet Horoya on May 15 (6pm). Their third fixture is away to AS Togo Port de Lomé on July 17 (6pm)‚ before a home return match on July 27 (9pm).

Wydad Casablanca host Sundowns on August 17 at 8pm. However, in an unexplained concession from Caf‚ they finish the pool stage at home to Horoya on August 28 (6pm).

"There will be a few exceptions [to kick-off times] in some special cases. However‚ we are hopeful it will mark a giant leap for our club competitions‚" said Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy. "We strongly believe in having a unique identity for the club competitions and also creating a rendezvous for the fans. It will also increase the number of matches broadcast by the TV rights holders."

The Confederation Cup pool stages draw will be in Cairo on Friday‚ with SuperSport United and BidVest Wits in the pot on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Guardiola proves Pep’s Way can work in England as well

Winning the league title with five games left vindicates Spanish coach
Sport
1 day ago

Neymar can lead Brazil at World Cup, says Pele

Soccer legend Pele puts his faith in striker Neymar to take Brazil to a possible sixth global title
Sport
1 day ago

Benni McCarthy bemoans lack of City oomph

City missed a number of good opportunities against SuperSport
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns to play ‘practical’ soccer in final four Premiership matches

The Brazilians strategise ahead of their assault for an eighth Premiership title against Golden Arrows
Sport
1 day ago

It’s not over yet, says Pitso Mosimane

The coach calls for calm despite the Brazilians’ six-point lead over Orlando Pirates
Sport
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Markus Jooste’s Epsom deal halted by UK jockey ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Pro 14 board picks boost SA rugby’s ties to the ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Why Ajax are in a fix over Tendai Ndoro
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bolt gets them rocking as Commonwealth Games come ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
South African ref Victor Gomes blows the whistle ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

It’s not over yet, says Pitso Mosimane
Sport / Soccer

South African ref Victor Gomes blows the whistle on bribe offer
Sport / Soccer

Sundowns’ double credentials put to the test
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.