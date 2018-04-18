The dates and kick-off times for Mamelodi Sundowns’ group stage matches in the African Champions League have been announced by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), with two home games in Pretoria kicking off at 9pm.

Caf have introduced a new standardised fixture procedure that separates match days in the Champions League and African Confederation Cup‚ and also provides for set kick-off times to help TV coverage.

Weekend Champions League games can now only be played on a Friday or Saturday‚ and on Tuesday if there is a round of midweek matches. Confederation Cup games can only be staged on a Sunday or a Wednesday‚ meaning the competitions will never overlap.

However‚ the standardised kick-off times could mean some late nights for local football fans.

For Friday Champions League games‚ matches will start at 6pm or 9pm South African time‚ while on Saturdays and Tuesdays kick-off is at 3pm‚ 6pm or 9pm. The same goes for Confederation Cup matches on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Sundowns start their Champions League Group C campaign at home, where they will play defending champions Wydad Casablanca on May 5 (9pm)‚ before travelling to Guinea to meet Horoya on May 15 (6pm). Their third fixture is away to AS Togo Port de Lomé on July 17 (6pm)‚ before a home return match on July 27 (9pm).

Wydad Casablanca host Sundowns on August 17 at 8pm. However, in an unexplained concession from Caf‚ they finish the pool stage at home to Horoya on August 28 (6pm).

"There will be a few exceptions [to kick-off times] in some special cases. However‚ we are hopeful it will mark a giant leap for our club competitions‚" said Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy. "We strongly believe in having a unique identity for the club competitions and also creating a rendezvous for the fans. It will also increase the number of matches broadcast by the TV rights holders."

The Confederation Cup pool stages draw will be in Cairo on Friday‚ with SuperSport United and BidVest Wits in the pot on Wednesday.

