Sundowns boys want to ‘kill it before end of season’

Mosimane‚ whose team needs four points from the last three matches to be crowned PSL champions for the eighth time‚ said it would help them to wrap up the league as soon as possible so that they can focus on the Champions League. "I am not worried much about the points that we need to win the league‚" he said.

"What I like is that games are getting fewer.

"We are stronger and at least this time the Champions League programme suits us better to finish the league without too much interference.

"The boys are trying to kill it before the season comes to an end," Mosimane said.

He explained why Ricardo Nascimento took the penalty‚ which proved to be the winner‚ in the first half ahead of Percy Tau, who is tied with Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City on eleven goals.

"It is not about Percy. Nascimento does not miss and you can see he takes the penalty the Brazilian way‚" Mosimane said.

"He is very smart and he has never blasted his kick. It’s about the technique.

"Percy understands. Maybe when we wrap up the league he will have his chance."

He also felt pity for midfielder Gaston Sirino, who once again failed to open his account for the Brazilians and was unlucky to be denied by an upright in the opening stages of the match.

"He hit the post. He is a good player, but you know when it comes to the 70th minute it is difficult [to score]‚" he said.

"Arrows do not die. They gave us a hard time and lots of trouble," Mosimane said. "I think Wayne Arendse made a penalty, but the referee did not pick it up. But overall we managed the game [and] kept the ball and our shape."

TimesLIVE