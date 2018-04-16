Amid euphoria from their fans after Mamelodi Sundowns took another step towards an eighth league title with a 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits on Saturday night at Loftus‚ coach Pitso Mosimane called for calm.

The Brazilians have a six-point lead over Orlando Pirates‚ but Pirates played AmaZulu on Sunday and could cut the lead to three points with a win in Durban. Sundowns have four games remaining and Pirates three.

Sundowns’ goals were scored by Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi in the first half.

"I can see that people are happy, but we must calm down because this thing is not yet done‚" Mosimane said.

"On Sunday our lead may be cut to three‚ mathematically and realistically we could still be caught by Pirates. I think we need seven points from our remaining four matches to win the league."

Mosimane said the win over Wits was a significant step in Sundowns’ bid for the domestic title and Caf Champions League honours and he was happy that‚ unlike last season when they dropped points at this stage of the campaign‚ his players had learned from their mistakes.

"This win is important because it gives us the opportunity to play Champions League for the fourth season in a row," he said.

"We have delivered on that mandate‚ above that it gives confidence to keep on going and it gives us breathing space."

Mosimane gave special credit for Sundowns’ 16th victory of the season to former national team defender Anele Ngcongca.

"For me he was the man of the match."

TimesLIVE