TITLE CHASE

It’s not over yet, says Pitso Mosimane

16 April 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Amid euphoria from their fans after Mamelodi Sundowns took another step towards an eighth league title with a 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits on Saturday night at Loftus‚ coach Pitso Mosimane called for calm.

The Brazilians have a six-point lead over Orlando Pirates‚ but Pirates played AmaZulu on Sunday and could cut the lead to three points with a win in Durban. Sundowns have four games remaining and Pirates three.

Sundowns’ goals were scored by Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi in the first half.

"I can see that people are happy, but we must calm down because this thing is not yet done‚" Mosimane said.

"On Sunday our lead may be cut to three‚ mathematically and realistically we could still be caught by Pirates. I think we need seven points from our remaining four matches to win the league."

Mosimane said the win over Wits was a significant step in Sundowns’ bid for the domestic title and Caf Champions League honours and he was happy that‚ unlike last season when they dropped points at this stage of the campaign‚ his players had learned from their mistakes.

"This win is important because it gives us the opportunity to play Champions League for the fourth season in a row," he said.

"We have delivered on that mandate‚ above that it gives confidence to keep on going and it gives us breathing space."

Mosimane gave special credit for Sundowns’ 16th victory of the season to former national team defender Anele Ngcongca.

"For me he was the man of the match."

TimesLIVE

Pitso Mosimane expects top dollar for Tau

Wily Mosimane warns that the in-demand player’s price tag will be substantial
Sport
4 days ago

Barca’s Ernesto Valverde blasted after ‘historic debacle’

Spanish media target Barcelona’s coach for defeat against AS Roma
Sport
4 days ago

Bafana technical team takes shape, says Neil Tovey

Baxter has been without full-time assistant coaches since he took over from Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba in May 2017
Sport
4 days ago

