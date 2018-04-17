Mamelodi Sundowns will take a pragmatic approach in their last four Premiership matches of the season.

The Brazilians resume their assault for an eighth league title when they take on Golden Arrows at Loftus on Tuesday and coach Pitso Mosimane said they are not always going to play football that is easy on the eye.

"We need to grind the results and there will be no-frills football‚" he said as he looked ahead to their fourth league match in less than two weeks.

Since April 4‚ Sundowns have beaten Chippa United‚ Baroka FC‚ Bidvest Wits and another win over Maritzburg United‚ whom they meet again in the Nedbank Cup semifinal on Sunday‚ will bring them closer to the championship.

For Sundowns to go all the way and dethrone outgoing champions Wits‚ Percy Tau will have to play a central role in their ambitions and Mosimane said his attacking midfielder has been phenomenal.

"He did well against Wits by providing two assists, but I am happy that we had two different scorers against Wits in Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane‚" Mosimane said.

"Zwane said to me that he wanted to be in the starting line-up and he came up with that kind of performance and a goal. This is what we want.

"I am so happy that Percy is still among the top goal scorers because we never had a leading scorer since I came here.

"All our goals are spread around because of the way we play. We interchange positions and because of that we are not easily going to have a target man who will score for us."

