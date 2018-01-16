Sundowns finally get their man as Brockie signs

SuperSport United have agreed to sell striker Jeremy Brockie to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The transfer finally brings long-running negotiations to an end. United had tried to hang on to the 30-year-old New Zealander since Sundowns started to sniff around, but it was only a matter of time before coach Pitso Mosimane got his man.

United CEO Stanley Matthews conceded that losing the marksman to their Pretoria neighbour was not easy.

"It’s never easy to lose a key player like Jeremy‚ especially off the back of three great seasons with us in which we made five cup finals and he became the second highest scorer at the club‚" Matthews said.

‘‘We also understand that at his age, this is Jeremy’s last big move and an opportunity to secure his financial future.

‘‘Given that he has made a significant contribution to

the club … our board have agreed to sanction his move

to Mamelodi Sundowns and we wish him well in his future."

Brockie was the centre of a transfer storm in August 2017, when Matthews said the prolific Kiwi striker would not be allowed to "sulk" his way out of his contract.

Brockie seemed distracted in recent weeks as speculation about his future intensified.

TimesLIVE