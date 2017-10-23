Merseyside misery as Liverpool and Everton crushed

London — It was black Sunday for Liverpool and Everton as the Merseyside clubs were both hammered by London sides.

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 victory over an abject Liverpool team, which left the Merseyside club’s Premier League title hopes in tatters.

Kane struck early in each half, book-ending goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli, with Mohamed Salah netting in reply in front of a record Premier League crowd of 80,827 at Wembley.

Spurs move level on points with second-place Manchester United, five points below leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool’s sorry defensive display left them a yawning 12 points off the pace in eighth place. It was a second galling defeat against a supposed title rival for Liverpool, following their 5-0 capitulation at City in early September. They have now won just one of their past six league games.

Everton dropped into the bottom three of the Premier League after Arsenal came from a goal down to earn an emphatic 5-2 victory at Goodison Park.