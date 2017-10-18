An Italian job awaits Sweden in play-offs

Four-time world champions Italy were drawn against Sweden on Tuesday in their two-legged play-off for a place at the 2018 World Cup.

Italy, who last failed to qualify for the World Cup in 1958, will play the second leg at home in the most eye-catching of the four ties. Sweden coach Janne Andersson told Sky Sports News: "It’s two tough games but it would have been the same with other countries. I’m happy we know now. Now we can start work."

The Italians were condemned to the play-offs after finishing runners-up to Spain in their qualifying group.

Switzerland, who finished second in their qualifying group despite winning nine of their 10 games, were drawn against Northern Ireland, who last qualified in 1986, with the first leg in Belfast. Croatia, runners-up behind Iceland in their group, will face Greece, with the first match at home. The fourth tie pits Ireland against Denmark, who host the first leg.

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland, Croatia vs Greece, Denmark vs Ireland, Sweden vs Italy two-legged ties are to be played on November 9-11 and November 12-14.

Reuters