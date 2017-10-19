Sport / Soccer

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Sadio Mané in Senegal squad to face SA

19 October 2017 - 05:30 Mark Gleeson
Sadio Mane. Picture: REUTERS
Sadio Mané was a surprise inclusion as Senegal named their squad on Wednesday for November’s decisive World Cup qualifiers against SA.

The Liverpool striker had been ruled out for up to two months by his English Premier League club last week, but was named nevertheless by coach Aliou Cissé in a 25-man party for the matches in Polokwane on November 10 and then in Dakar four days later.

Realistically, Senegal need only draw the first game to set themselves up for a second-World Cup finals appearance, while Bafana Bafana must  win both to come from behind to take the group and a place in the tournament in Russia in 2018.

There is just one change from the Senegal squad that beat the Cape Verde Islands in an away World Cup qualifier recently, with Ismaïla Sarr of French club Stade Rennais FC falling out because of injury and the squad size being reduced by one.

Mané’s participation in the two games looks highly unlikely after he injured a hamstring in the 2-0 over the Cape Verde in Praia‚ meaning Senegal will again look to Diafra Sakho of West Ham United to lead their attack.

