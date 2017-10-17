Harry Kane gives Spurs real optimism ahead of Champions League clash

Real have flattered to deceive in La Liga this season as they bid to defend the Spanish title for the first time since 2008, dropping points in four of their eight games, but like Spurs, they have won both Champions League matches, convincingly beating APOEL and Dortmund.

They sit third in the domestic standings, five points behind leaders Barcelona and scraped an unconvincing 2-1 win at Getafe on Saturday, thanks to a late strike by Ronaldo.

Llorente, who helped Juventus knock Madrid out of the 2014-15 Champions League semifinals, recognises that Zinedine Zidane’s side are one of the top teams in the world, but he believes Spurs can still find chinks in their armour. "You have to keep their best players under control. You can’t just try and take the ball off them because they are much better in possession now and when they don’t have it, they are still very dangerous on the counter-attack," says Llorente, who has also played for Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, Swansea City and the Spanish national team.

"Madrid can kill you off easily because they have more quality and are more effective than most teams, but they always give you a chance."

Meanwhile, Real have been boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas from injury. Navas sustained a thigh injury while helping Costa Rica qualify for the World Cup and missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over Getafe. He completed full training on Monday for the second consecutive day and is expected to replace Kiko Casilla for the visit of Spurs.

The European champions will still be without Dani Carvajal due to illness and the injured Gareth Bale and Mateo Kovacic.

Reuters