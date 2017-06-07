Liverpool accused of trying to poach defender Van Dijk

Strict rules govern transfers, with clubs able to negotiate terms with players only if they are out of contract or once a fee has been agreed with the seller. The laws also govern indirect approaches via intermediaries.

Southampton have consistently said it does not intend to sell Van Dijk, who joined from Celtic for £13m in September 2015 and signed a new six-year contract in 2016.

The new deal was a reward for a series of impressive performances at the heart of Saints’ defence although he has not played since January after sustaining ankle ligament damage.

The Dutchman has made a full recovery and, should he move north, would join Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in deals totalling more than £100m in three years.

Klopp has identified strengthening central defence as a priority ahead of the club’s qualification for the Champions League next season.

It has been reported that he views Van Dijk as a potential marquee signing and the club is prepared to pay what would be a world-record price for a defender and offer Van Dijk wages of £180,000 per week.

The transfer row is the second this year involving Liverpool, who received a two-year ban on signing academy players from other English clubs after accepting it had made an illegal approach for a 12-year-old attached to Stoke City.

Reuters