Monaco plan to keep coach and star striker Mbappe

Paris — Leonardo Jardim raised doubts about his future as Monaco coach on Sunday saying he would hold talks with club vice-president Vadim Vasilyev this week while the French champions turned down a world-record bid for their striker Kylian Mbappe.

Portuguese Jardim has been linked with jobs in the English Premier League after inspiring Monaco to their first French title since 2000 and the Champions League semifinals.

"I’ll talk in the week with Vadim," Jardim said.

Vasilyev added: "We’ll talk in the coming days and will offer him an extension."

A contract extension would also be offered to Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, he said, while accepting that there would be changes in the squad. "To have players coveted by other clubs, these are good difficulties. Every club official would like to be in my shoes.

"The idea is to extend the contracts of most players, to keep them, even if there will obviously be some departures."

Mbappe, dubbed the new Thierry Henry, has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester United and it would be difficult for Monaco to resist an eye-watering offer for the 18-year-old.

Britain’s Telegraph reported at the weekend that Monaco have turned down a world-record fee of about £103m from Real Madrid for Mbappe.

The French champions are, instead, hoping to agree on a new deal with Mbappe and have no intention of selling him this European summer despite the global interest. Crucially they may sell him next summer, but after the World Cup.

