Manchester bomb attack scars Europa League final

Manchester — Manchester United’s preparations for Wednesday’s Europa League final were plunged into sadness on Tuesday after a bomb attack at a Manchester pop concert killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Manager Jose Mourinho led his players in a solemn minute’s silence on United’s Carrington training pitches west of Manchester city centre and said the club had been deeply affected by the tragedy.

"We’re all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can’t take out of our minds and hearts the victims and their families."

United were due to fly to Stockholm, scene of the final, on Tuesday, but the club cancelled their pre-match media conference scheduled to take place at the city’s Friends Arena.

"We have a job to do and will fly to Sweden to do that job," Mourinho said.

"It’s a pity we cannot fly with the happiness we always have before a big game. I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one."

United’s opponents in the final, Dutch club Ajax, tweeted: "From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected."

Ajax head coach Peter Bosz was scheduled to hold a pre-match conference at the Friends Arena later on Tuesday.

European governing body Uefa said it had "no specific intelligence" suggesting the Europa League final would be targeted by attacks.

It said security arrangements had already been beefed up following April’s truck attack in the Swedish capital, which claimed five lives and injured about 15 people. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said he was "deeply saddened" by the "horrible terrorist attack".

England’s Football Association said "robust security measures" would be in place for Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Premier League champions Chelsea at London’s Wembley Stadium.

United club captain Wayne Rooney expressed his shock on Twitter, writing: "Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

Former United player Cristiano Ronaldo published a picture of a British Union Jack flag bearing the word "Manchester" on his social media accounts.

"So sad to hear the news from Manchester," the Real Madrid superstar wrote on Instagram. "My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims."

AFP