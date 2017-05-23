United’s muscle may be too much for Dutch kids

Stockholm — Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam will both have a chance to burnish their proud European traditions and finish the season on a high note as they meet in the final of the Europa League here on Wednesday.

The game pits the financial might and strong defence of a United team that has conceded just seven goals in the competition against a youthful Ajax team that is capable of offensive fireworks, but has struggled away from home.

"Many in Holland said it was not possible for a Dutch team to play in the final because the financial difference in Europe between the big clubs and the Dutch clubs is so big now, but we managed it," Ajax manager Peter Bosz said.