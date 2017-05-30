Juventus the final hurdle for Zidane’s Real

Zidane has had a hand in all of Real’s past four trips to the final. He famously scored one of the greatest ever Champions League final goals to win the game against Bayer Leverkusen back in his playing days in 2002 and was part of Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff that ended a 12-year wait for Madrid’s 10th European Cup in 2014.

Zidane went one step further by joining Ancelotti as one of just seven men to win the competition as both player and coach when Real squeezed out local rivals Atletico on penalties in Milan in the 2016 final.

Yet, it is Real’s run back to European football’s showpiece occasion this season which has been his most impressive feat in his first full season in charge.

While Madrid rode the luck of the draw and from the spot last season, Zidane’s men have overcome Napoli’s flair, the might of Bayern Munich and Atletico’s intensity for the right to be in Cardiff. What is more, they have done all that while ending Barcelona’s domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the first time in five years and lifting the European Super Cup and Club World Cup this season.

"It is the happiest day of my professional life by a distance," Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, surprisingly said after winning the league title last weekend.

Even by Real’s standards, victory in the Welsh capital will seal the single most successful season in the club’s history.

That Juventus provide the final hurdle adds extra intrigue as it is from the Italian giants that Madrid plucked Zidane for a then world record fee in 2001.

The fact the Frenchman spent the prime decade of his career at two of the biggest clubs in the world with two very different philosophies on how to win has undoubtedly shaped his managerial style.

"Zidane has done a phenomenal job," said Cristiano Ronaldo after Madrid sealed La Liga.

Compared with Madrid’s 11 European Cups, Juventus’ two is a meagre return for a club of their stature. That record has come about by losing six finals, including their past four.

Zidane knows better than most the pain of Juve’s previous failures having played in the losing sides in 1997 and against Madrid in 1998. "It is special because it was a very important club for me as a player. It is a club that gave me everything," he said after booking Madrid’s place in the final.

AFP