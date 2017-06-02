Real's mean defence meets potent attack from Juventus

Captain Sergio Ramos admits the players are not sure which option Zidane will go with.

"Not even us lot know how we’re going to line up. We need to wait and see what happens but the good news is that we have a number of options."

Juve shipped just 27 goals en-route to the Serie A title and veteran goalie Gianluigi Buffon has been beaten just once in six knockout ties this season.

Their backline, comprising hardened trio Giorgi Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli, has at times seemed impenetrable, shutting out Barcelona’s renowned strike force in the quarterfinals.

"We know they’re a side who defend well and concede very few goals, but we also know our weapons," Ramos added. "We can cause harm at set pieces and we’ll do everything to get the first goal, be it a header from me or one from the boss!"

Ronaldo’s switch to a central forward position has coincided with the side’s goal-scoring run and the Portuguese has been in fine form recently.

His return of 13 goals in his last nine games means he will once again be key to his side’s hopes of becoming the first team to successfully defend the European Cup in its current format.

"This final will be similar to the previous ones [against Atletico Madrid]; it’s basically a coin flip. While Juventus certainly have a superb defence, there is always a weak spot, we need to find out how to attack it," the Portuguese said.

Reuters