Cape Town City FC will look outside the club rather than within for new, first-team players next season with coach Eric Tinkler confirming they are scouring Africa for new recruits.

Tinkler says the side needs to add quality to the squad rather than quantity‚ believing a number of strategic signs will add healthy competition. He has dismissed the notion of dipping into their MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team to find them.

"Our MDC squad in our first season was quite literally put together in a matter of four weeks‚" Tinkler told TMG Digital. "We were just trying to get the numbers up to be honest‚ so it was all a bit of rush and not that much thought went into it. There are not really any players there that we would consider for the first team now."

Tinkler says they signed eight foreign players for the 2016-17 campaign. Renard Rode (Latvia)‚ James Brown and Matt Sim (both Australia) were all gone within six months‚ though the latter did make an impact in helping the side win the Telkom Knockout.

"Our philosophy with the foreign players is that they must play‚ not come to make up the numbers," Tinkler said. "If a foreign guy is not in the starting line-up most of the time, then it is a problem‚ unless it is a youngster who you have signed because you want to groom him and see a future further down the line. We currently have a few [foreign] positions available‚ and it is about finding players who are going to strengthen the starting eleven."

The last statement is an intriguing one. While Tinkler would not discuss who would be leaving the squad at the end of the season‚ they do already have five foreigners on their books.

Young Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva is seen as the long-term successor to 35-year-old Shu-Aib Walters‚ while Mozambique left-back Edmilson Dove has been solid enough. Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche recently signed a new contract at the club‚ while 18-year-old Malawi international attacker Isaac Kaliati is set to join the team for next season.

This places the position of Ghana centre-back Joseph Adjei‚ who has played just eight times this season‚ under threat.

TMG Digital/TMG Sport