LEAGUE TITLE CHASE Sundowns eye Arrows win and top spot

28 April 2017 - 08:12 Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Defending Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Mamelodi Sundowns can go to the top of the standings for the first time this season should they beat Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Friday.

The league will sit up and take notice should African champions Sundowns — having recovered from a five-match winless slump with four straight victories — make it win number five in KwaMashu.

Also on Friday night‚ Wits meet Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium.

The Clever Boys must still be kicking themselves after going down 1-0 to SuperSport on Tuesday in a game in which they were pressing for victory.

Wits (on 45 points from 23 games) can at best go to second place should Sundowns lose‚ and will remain in third if the Brazilians win.

Sundowns can go to 50 points from 24 games if they beat Arrows‚ which would be a point more than PSL leaders Cape Town City (49)‚ who have played a match more on 25.

City do not play again until Monday‚ when they meet Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Wits and Sundowns also square off on Monday in arguably the game of the season at Bidvest Stadium.

While Sundowns have an overall dominant record against Arrows‚ coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted the KwaZulu-Natal side have been hard to beat for his team since Abafana Bes’thende’s promotion to the PSL last season.

Tshwane derby round two

Five reasons SuperSport will bounce back from thrashing by Sundowns
9 days ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Pitso unleashes a volley of shots at Da Gama’s goal of coaching Bafana full time

‘Shoot-from-the-lip Mosimane does not mince his words when criticising Bafana caretaker coach Owen da Gama for his selection policy and training ...
9 days ago

