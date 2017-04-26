Ander Herrera punts Manchester derby as the ‘game of season’

London — Manchester United’s match against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday is "the game of the season" and will play a decisive role in both teams’ chances of finishing in the top four, midfielder Ander Herrera said.

United, who are fifth in the table, trail fourth-placed City by a point and Herrera believes whichever team wins the derby will be in pole position to book a spot for next season’s Champions League.

"It’s going to be the game of the season," Herrera said. "I don’t know the ‘winner takes all’ expression, but it’s going to be a massive game. If one of us wins it, we are not going to lose a lot of games or make mistakes after that. It will be key. We are on a very good run … and we have to show it on Thursday."

