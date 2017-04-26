Buccaneers claw their way out the depths of the PSL table

Orlando Pirates’ priority at the moment is not so much how they do it‚ just as long as they get the results to salvage what has been a miserable season.

The Buccaneers are slowly clawing their way out of the depths of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table in which they have languished for most of the season.

Their porous defence is now a bit tighter and the players’ mental resolve is stronger‚ able to get themselves out of a mess without dropping their heads.

But there is still a lot of work ahead before they can dine at the top table.

Their clash with Baroka FC on Wednesday night at Orlando Stadium is a reminder of that. Just six points separate Pirates and bottom-placed Baroka.

A loss to the rookies would drag Pirates into the relegation scramble, while a victory would go a long way in their aim to maintain the record of having always finished in the top eight in the PSL era.