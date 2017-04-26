Orlando Pirates’ priority at the moment is not so much how they do it‚ just as long as they get the results to salvage what has been a miserable season.
The Buccaneers are slowly clawing their way out of the depths of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table in which they have languished for most of the season.
Their porous defence is now a bit tighter and the players’ mental resolve is stronger‚ able to get themselves out of a mess without dropping their heads.
But there is still a lot of work ahead before they can dine at the top table.
Their clash with Baroka FC on Wednesday night at Orlando Stadium is a reminder of that. Just six points separate Pirates and bottom-placed Baroka.
A loss to the rookies would drag Pirates into the relegation scramble, while a victory would go a long way in their aim to maintain the record of having always finished in the top eight in the PSL era.
"It hasn’t been a good season for us, but slowly we are getting there‚" Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba said. "The confidence in the team has returned.
"The only thing that we need to do now is to fight for the top eight and get to the final of the Nedbank Cup.
"At least now we are consistent and we are winning games.
"We just have to continue grinding out the results. At this moment, it’s not about nice football. It’s about getting the results," Gcaba said.
"You can play good football and not get the results."
The Buccaneers will go into the match confident after advancing to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.
That tournament could be the club’s saving grace and would even give them a chance to return to the CAF Confederation Cup in 2018.
Platinum Stars, who play Free State Stars at the multipurpose Moruleng Stadium on Wednesday, are in the Confederation Cup this year.
That success in Africa has made up for the mini-slump the club is experiencing, having lost their last three league matches.
A loss for either Platinum Stars or Free State Stars would put them deeper into the relegation dogfight that is heating up as much as the race for the championship.
"We need those points. We need them badly‚" Platinum Stars coach Cavin Johnson said.
It will be the first time three South African clubs go into the draw for the group phase of an African club competition at the same time when Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Platinum Stars and SuperSport United wait to hear their fate in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday.
With the expansion of the group phase in both the African Champions League and African Confederations Cup from eight to 16 teams‚ the draw at the Confederation of African Football’s headquarters takes on a much busier air.
Sundowns are seeking to defend their Champions League title, while Stars and SuperSport are participating in the Confederations Cup group phase for the first time.
Tunisia is the only country with a full house of two representatives in each competition while SA‚ Egypt and Sudan remain with three clubs.
Progress in the continental club competition is something of a poisoned chalice for the South African trio whose season will continue long after the rest of the PSL clubs go off on holiday at the end of May.
The group matches in both competitions start in May and are to be concluded on the second weekend in July‚ leaving the clubs with little chance to rest their players and have proper pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the new South African season in August.
