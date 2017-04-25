Grab this moment, Tinkler tells team

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is challenging his players to go for broke in their last six matches of the season and make use of a once-in-a-lifetime chance in a bid to take a maiden Premier Soccer League title.

Tinkler had a heart-to-heart talk with his players ahead of Tuesday’s crunch game against Kaizer Chiefs, emphasising the potential of what they could yet achieve.

"Look‚ it’s a tough game and a must-win‚" he said on Monday.

"We’ve reached that stage of the season now where we have nothing to lose. But we also have to throw everything at it and go for it. We need to be motivated."

City go into Tuesday’s game with a slender one-point lead at the top of the standings.

Tinkler says he and his squad have talked about the longevity of a professional sportsman and the opportunities that arise in a career.

"Careers at the top of sport are very short‚ eight to 10 years maximum if you are playing at the highest level.

"The opportunity only comes once in a lifetime and you have to be able to grasp it. Going for a title should push you and motivate you.

"We had a long discussion around that opportunity. You never know, it might never come again.

"We’ve got six games left – that’s a possible 18 points.

"Yes‚ other clubs like Wits and Sundowns have games in hand on us, but I still firmly believe points will be dropped.

"What we’ve already achieved this season is phenomenal and what is left now is just about us. No one is putting us under any pressure‚" Tinkler said.

TMG Digital