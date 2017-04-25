Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE

Grab this moment, Tinkler tells team

25 April 2017 - 06:31 Mark Gleeson
Eric Tinkler. Picture: SUPPLIED
Eric Tinkler. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is challenging his players to go for broke in their last six matches of the season and make use of a once-in-a-lifetime chance in a bid to take a maiden Premier Soccer League title.

Tinkler had a heart-to-heart talk with his players ahead of Tuesday’s crunch game against Kaizer Chiefs, emphasising the potential of what they could yet achieve.

"Look‚ it’s a tough game and a must-win‚" he said on Monday.

"We’ve reached that stage of the season now where we have nothing to lose. But we also have to throw everything at it and go for it. We need to be motivated."

City go into Tuesday’s game with a slender one-point lead at the top of the standings.

Tinkler says he and his squad have talked about the longevity of a professional sportsman and the opportunities that arise in a career.

"Careers at the top of sport are very short‚ eight to 10 years maximum if you are playing at the highest level.

"The opportunity only comes once in a lifetime and you have to be able to grasp it. Going for a title should push you and motivate you.

"We had a long discussion around that opportunity. You never know, it might never come again.

"We’ve got six games left – that’s a possible 18 points.

"Yes‚ other clubs like Wits and Sundowns have games in hand on us, but I still firmly believe points will be dropped.

"What we’ve already achieved this season is phenomenal and what is left now is just about us. No one is putting us under any pressure‚" Tinkler said.

TMG Digital

Eric Tinkler predicts excitement to come

The Cape Town City coach predicts more twists and turns before the end of the Premier Soccer League season
Sport
6 days ago

Tshwane derby round two

Five reasons SuperSport will bounce back from thrashing by Sundowns
Sport
6 days ago

Five reasons Sundowns will heap more misery on Baxter and his team

For starters, Downs’ record against SuperSport inspires awe
Sport
6 days ago

Komphela wary of ‘tenacious’ Baxter

SuperSport have suffered demoralising back-to-back league defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns
Sport
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
We just have to keep on winning, boasts Komphela
Sport / Soccer
2.
Tsotsobe charged with match fixing, faces ban
Sport / Cricket
3.
Kohli in pain after Bangalore bust
Sport / Cricket
4.
Top coach rates Wayde to rock in 800m
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Stormers turn to homeboy Shaun Treeby against ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Chiefs cruise after Komphela weathers storm
Sport / Soccer

Tshwane derby round two
Sport / Soccer

Eric Tinkler predicts excitement to come
Sport / Soccer

Five reasons Sundowns will heap more misery on Baxter and his team
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.