Mauricio Pochettino calls for one last push from Spurs

Aware of the rumours surrounding his stars, Tottenham boss Pochettino told them to focus on Wednesday’s clash at Crystal Palace.

"In the next three to four weeks we must give our best, big efforts for all of us, for the players to try to focus, don’t think about holidays, rumours, what will happen next season," said Pochettino, whose club last won the title in 1961. "After three years you can see how the team is improving every year and all our decisions so far are good.

"Trust in the club that we will take the best decision for the club to achieve, to improve next season again. We care a lot about the club and now we must focus on the present to try to help the team and club to be there if Chelsea drop points.

"It will be special if in the last season at White Hart Lane we win the Premier League."

Pochettino has yet to win a trophy in nearly three seasons with Tottenham.

But despite claims his players lack the killer instinct required to lift major silverware, the coach remains convinced they are mentally strong enough to break the trophy drought.

"Last season we finished third, the best place in the

Premier League for Tottenham, now we are second and fighting with the big sides."

AFP