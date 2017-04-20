Sport / Soccer

PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE

Coach Luc Eymael fears for his life in club tug-of-war

20 April 2017 - 06:17 AM Marc Strydom
Luc Eymael. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILIP MAETA
Coach Luc Eymael fears for his safety — and even his life — should he be made to return to Polokwane City.

Eymael was ordered back to his previous club City by the Premier Soccer League’s dispute resolution committee on Tuesday. This despite his relationship with the Limpopo-based side’s combustible chairman Johnny Mogaladi having clearly broken down.

Eymael resigned from City on March 9 and joined Bloemfontein Celtic the following day. City demanded R2.8m in compensation for the loss of the coach’s services.

On Wednesday, Eymael said an incident where he was incorrectly barred from the change rooms during Celtic’s 1-0 Premiership win against City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 2 made him fear for his safety should he return to City.

The incident sparked pushing and shoving among officials and players of the clubs‚ with Mogaladi reportedly involved.

"It is a very unfair order — an order that is not human and an order that is unrespected [sic] within the laws of SA‚" Eymael said of the committee’s decision. "Because you cannot oblige someone to work for someone where he is not comfortable and where he can put his life in danger.

Fifa struggles to win backers for Russia World Cup

International and local companies balk at cost and reputational risk
Sport
19 hours ago

"I didn’t come here [to SA] to make a war. I didn’t come here to make a fight‚ like what happened during the Polokwane City versus Celtic game. I came here for the soccer.

"People from Polokwane can say all the things — that they want me back and blah blah blah and that they appreciate me. It’s like telling your wife that you love her and then you cheat with 10 other women.

"That’s the same as what they have done at Polokwane City. They say that they want me back‚ but the behaviour that they showed during this game, at halftime and before the game, showed they didn’t want me there," Eymael said.

"They wanted to beat me‚ they wanted to punch me. So nobody can oblige me to go back. I didn’t come here to die‚ I didn’t come here to make a war. So it’s sure that we will go to appeal."

Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco has said the club are weighing up their options on an appeal or mediation.

However‚ Eymael said his first option was to appeal. "We will go to appeal or directly to Safa [South African Football Association]‚ for sure.

"Who will assume my security – Safa‚ the PSL [Premier Soccer League]‚ people from the DRC [dispute resolution committee]? Or do they want to have a political incident in the country?"

TMG Digital

