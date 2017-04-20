Coach Luc Eymael fears for his life in club tug-of-war

Coach Luc Eymael fears for his safety — and even his life — should he be made to return to Polokwane City.

Eymael was ordered back to his previous club City by the Premier Soccer League’s dispute resolution committee on Tuesday. This despite his relationship with the Limpopo-based side’s combustible chairman Johnny Mogaladi having clearly broken down.

Eymael resigned from City on March 9 and joined Bloemfontein Celtic the following day. City demanded R2.8m in compensation for the loss of the coach’s services.

On Wednesday, Eymael said an incident where he was incorrectly barred from the change rooms during Celtic’s 1-0 Premiership win against City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 2 made him fear for his safety should he return to City.

The incident sparked pushing and shoving among officials and players of the clubs‚ with Mogaladi reportedly involved.

"It is a very unfair order — an order that is not human and an order that is unrespected [sic] within the laws of SA‚" Eymael said of the committee’s decision. "Because you cannot oblige someone to work for someone where he is not comfortable and where he can put his life in danger.