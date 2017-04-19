Five reasons Sundowns will beat SuperSport again when the teams meet for a second time in seven days at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night:

• Downs’ record against SuperSport inspires awe

In the past 14 games‚ stretching back to September 2012‚ SuperSport have won just one game against Sundowns.

It gets worse for Matsatsantsa‚ though‚ because they have lost nine of those 14‚ with three draws‚ conceding a huge 26 goals with just seven scored.

• Sundowns have the psychological edge

A 5-0 win‚ when it could have been a lot more had SuperSport goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse not been in top form, must have shaken Matsatsantsa.

A repeat seems unlikely‚ but if Downs keep their heads‚ they should be able to pick SuperSport apart again.

•Downs’ recent dominance of Baxter

There was a time‚ when he was at Kaizer Chiefs‚ that coach Stuart Baxter’s record against Sundowns was excellent. At Amakhosi‚ he played seven against the Brazilians‚ won three‚ drew two and lost two. Since his move to SuperSport‚ Baxter has lost four‚ with one win‚ on penalties in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals in November.

• Khama Billiat

The Zimbabwean bounced back from an initially quiet return from injury as the chief architect of the 5-0 rout last Thursday.

Billiat’s runs‚ killer passes and finishing — scoring two goals — tormented SuperSport’s overly static back four.

• Sundowns have a title to defend

Sundowns have finally caught up to perhaps their strongest title challengers‚ Wits‚ in games played and now lag by three points. The Brazilians have apparently recovered from their damaging run of five PSL games without a win.

