A week after Mamelodi Sundowns hammered SuperSport United 5-0 in a Premiership match, the Tshwane neighbours meet again.

Here are five reasons SuperSport will bounce back to beat Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday:

• The quality of SuperSport’s squad and technical team

It is unlikely that a quality squad such as SuperSport, with a brains trust including coach Stuart Baxter and his technical staff, will capitulate twice in a week even to African champions Sundowns.

If Baxter can change things in his back four‚ who were too static in the first match‚ Downs might find themselves frustrated at what they may have expected to be a cake-walk.

SuperSport showed themselves capable of frustrating Sundowns when they "parked the bus" in a penalties Telkom Knockout defeat in November‚ which ended 0-0 after extra time. Similar tactics on the back of a thrashing might be expected‚ and could trouble the Brazilians again.

• Sundowns must be battered by now

After his side followed up their thrashing of SuperSport with a 1-0 win against Free State Stars in Orkney, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane admitted that playing every three days was taking its toll.

None more so than on Khama Billiat – the architect of the SuperSport thrashing in the first game – Percy Tau and Themba Zwane‚ who were targeted for roughing up by Stars.

Tau and Thapelo Morena also had to go off with tight hamstrings against SuperSport.

• Downs’ record at Lucas Moripe this season

Once Sundowns’ stronghold‚ their recent forays to this stadium have been less successful.

In their past four matches played in Atteridgeville, Downs have won just once.

Sundowns drew against Bloemfontein Celtic in the league and lost to Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup in their past two games at Lucas Moripe.

• It is not easy to do it again

History shows that winning twice in a row against the same team in the space of a few days is not easy.

Baxter is capable of coming up with a plan for specific matches and opposition and he will have learnt a lot from the first game.

• It all seems much too easy for Downs

The record‚ the dominance stretching back years‚ last week’s result and SuperSport’s will to bounce back — it all seems like a dangerous recipe for a slip-up based on overconfidence from Sundowns. Teams in this situation can talk all they want about keeping their feet on the ground and not letting complacency creep in.

However, it often takes some effort mentally to not allow it in somewhere.

