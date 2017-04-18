Bayern face Spanish hoodoo in Real match

Heynckes’s Bayern thrashed a worn-down Barcelona that was left behind by Guardiola a year earlier 7-0 on aggregate on their way to winning the Champions League.

However, the Germans have only known defeat in four visits to Spain since without even scoring a goal.

Guardiola was humiliated on his three returns to Spain as Bayern boss in three semifinal first legs on the way to elimination against Real, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti was named as Guardiola’s replacement specifically for his European nous, having won the Champions League a record three times as a coach.

Yet, the Italian has been unable to find a solution for Bayern’s Spanish travel sickness as they lost 1-0 to Atletico on their most recent visit, in September.

Bayern’s struggles tell a broader tale though, as Spanish sides have won their last 11 European ties against German opponents in the past three seasons. With Ancelotti’s men needing to score at least twice to have any chance of progressing, it is just as well top scorer Robert Lewandowski looks set to shake off a shoulder injury to start at the Bernabeu.

The Pole, who has scored 38 goals in 40 games this season, missed the first leg and the stalemate against 10-man Leverkusen in which Bayern missed a host of chances.

"The chances we missed were fatal," fumed Thomas Mueller, while former Bayern star Lothar Matthaeus said Lewandowski was simply "irreplaceable". Lewandowski has haunted Madrid in the past, scoring four times in a famous semifinal first-leg rout for Borussia Dortmund on their way to the Champions League final in 2013.

If Bayern need more encouragement, Ancelotti has shown he can dramatically turn around historic streaks in the past.

Before the 2013-14 season Madrid had won just once in 25 visits to Germany.

However, after smashing Schalke 6-0 in Gelsenkirchen, they went on to eliminate Dortmund and Bayern on their way to winning the competition.

A similar turnaround in Bayern’s fortunes would be sweet revenge for Ancelotti on his first return to the Santiago Bernabeu since being sacked by trigger-happy Real president Florentino Perez in 2015.

