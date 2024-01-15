GAVIN RICH: Bulls trump Stormers in learning value of bonus points
Home ground advantage in first play-off game so coveted by all teams is far from secure for the Capetonians
15 January 2024 - 05:00
SA rugby is close to one-and-a-half seasons into its participation in the Investec Champions Cup, and the layers of the competition are still being unveiled for the local teams, their coaches and supporters.
One of the realities that may still not be understood fully but is starting to come home to South Africans is the jeopardy that there is in a pool phase where every bonus point is important, and where any points picked up away from home are like gold...
