Sharks happy about Challenge Cup progress, but not out of the woods yet

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell during the game against Oyonnax. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
The Sharks had a comfortable victory in the Challenge Cup at the weekend, but the Durban-based franchise are fully aware their problems are not over by a long shot.
The Sharks dismantled French outfit Oyonnax 38-7 at Kings Park Stadium in Durban and registered their third win of the season in all competitions. The Springbok duo of Ox Nche and Makazole Mapimpi scored a brace each while skipper Lukhanyo Am and Lappies Lubuschagne both scored a try.
The victory saw the Durbanites move to the summit of the Challenge Cup pool A and qualify for the round of 16 with a game to spare.
There hasn’t been much to celebrate for the coastal side under new coach John Plumtree as they remain at the foot of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table with a single win from nine outings.
Though their Challenge Cup campaign has been far from perfect, they have a realistic chance to achieve something this season.
Director of rugby at Kings Park Stadium Neil Powell acknowledged Oyonnax didn’t send their best team to Durban, but said the win was a huge positive for the Sharks.
The Sharks play the Dragons in their final game of the pool stages and the Durban-based franchise will target victory in a mission to finish at the top of their group.
“The biggest positive is the win, I think it’s something that is much needed for us,” Powell said. “It was not a perfect performance, but it’s definitely a foundation for us to build for the next game. We also knew the team we played was not the best Oyonnax team.
“They could have sent a better team to play against us, so we were definitely not full of ourselves and thinking that was their best team.
“Defensively, I thought we had a good kicking game. At times we were really good and at times we could have been more clinical in decision-making, when to kick and when to run.
“In attack, it was the handling errors and maybe the discipline is something we need to work on for next weekend.”
Before their game against the French side, the Sharks had made it a habit to throw away the game in the final stages due to a lapse in concentration.
“It always shows the character and commitment of the team when they defend like that,” Powell said.
“It’s probably something we needed going to the next game, where we will play the Dragons and where there could be difficult conditions, with rain and more of a physical direct type of game we will be facing.
“The guys did really well even though we conceded quite a few penalties. So discipline, with that defensive performance, we will definitely look at it.”
Sharks happy about Challenge Cup progress, but not out of the woods yet
Oyonnax did not send their best team to Durban, but big win is a positive, says Powell
The Sharks had a comfortable victory in the Challenge Cup at the weekend, but the Durban-based franchise are fully aware their problems are not over by a long shot.
The Sharks dismantled French outfit Oyonnax 38-7 at Kings Park Stadium in Durban and registered their third win of the season in all competitions. The Springbok duo of Ox Nche and Makazole Mapimpi scored a brace each while skipper Lukhanyo Am and Lappies Lubuschagne both scored a try.
The victory saw the Durbanites move to the summit of the Challenge Cup pool A and qualify for the round of 16 with a game to spare.
There hasn’t been much to celebrate for the coastal side under new coach John Plumtree as they remain at the foot of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table with a single win from nine outings.
Though their Challenge Cup campaign has been far from perfect, they have a realistic chance to achieve something this season.
Director of rugby at Kings Park Stadium Neil Powell acknowledged Oyonnax didn’t send their best team to Durban, but said the win was a huge positive for the Sharks.
The Sharks play the Dragons in their final game of the pool stages and the Durban-based franchise will target victory in a mission to finish at the top of their group.
“The biggest positive is the win, I think it’s something that is much needed for us,” Powell said. “It was not a perfect performance, but it’s definitely a foundation for us to build for the next game. We also knew the team we played was not the best Oyonnax team.
“They could have sent a better team to play against us, so we were definitely not full of ourselves and thinking that was their best team.
“Defensively, I thought we had a good kicking game. At times we were really good and at times we could have been more clinical in decision-making, when to kick and when to run.
“In attack, it was the handling errors and maybe the discipline is something we need to work on for next weekend.”
Before their game against the French side, the Sharks had made it a habit to throw away the game in the final stages due to a lapse in concentration.
“It always shows the character and commitment of the team when they defend like that,” Powell said.
“It’s probably something we needed going to the next game, where we will play the Dragons and where there could be difficult conditions, with rain and more of a physical direct type of game we will be facing.
“The guys did really well even though we conceded quite a few penalties. So discipline, with that defensive performance, we will definitely look at it.”
Dayimani ready to palm off perceptions
Bulls learning to play in contrasting home and away conditions, White says
Lions again make sweeping changes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: Bulls trump Stormers in learning value of bonus points
Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town
Andy Farrell appointed British and Irish Lions coach for Australia tour
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.