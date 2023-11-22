Stormers call in Stassen after Porter injury

Utility forward Hendre Stassen during the DHL Stormers training session at the High Performance Centre in Cape Town in September. Stassen has joined the DHL Stormers ahead of the upcoming season. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
The injury that forced Gary Porter off early last week has prompted an SOS from the Stormers to former Junior Springbok, Bulls and Stade Francais lock Hendre Stassen.
Porter was helped from the field after going down in obvious discomfort early in the 10-3 United Rugby Championship defeat to Munster at Thomond Park at the weekend.
Coach John Dobson said the injury, which looked like an ankle problem, would probably rule him out for some time and assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed that Porter is heading home.
“It didn’t look good for him and unfortunately Gary is going home, but Hendre Stassen has come out to join us,” said Snyman.
“It is interesting how we tend to get injuries in the same position, we’ve already had Salmaan [Moerat] ruled out for a few months because of an injury, but fortunately we have developed depth in that position.”
Adré Smith, who was injured for most of 2022, has done well in Moerat’s absence, and he completed the most tackles for the Stormers in the loss to Munster after coming on as Porter’s replacement.
Not much has been seen of Stassen in the Cape as Dobson was intending to have him ready for the next home game against Zebre in Stellenbosch on December 2 but he is understood to be a hard, physical player, who like Smith and Ben-Jason Dixon can also move to blindside flank when needed.
Dobson is expecting a lot of the 2m tall and 120kg Stassen, who though 25 is still at an early stage of his rugby career after missing four years after testing positive for a banned substance while he was playing for Stade Francais in France.
He stayed behind when the squad went on tour as it was felt he needed to get more acquainted with the Stormers’ systems.
If he gets on the field in Cardiff on Friday night, it will mean all the Stormers newcomers signed up in the off-season have had a chance to wear the franchise jersey in the competition.
Referring to the loss to Munster, Snyman said the performance had been enough of an improvement on earlier efforts to put the players in a good space even though the result was not in the team’s favour.
“It was a solid performance, not too bad, and we took heart from it as we were playing a good team on a field they play well on in very wet and windy conditions ... and with just a bit of luck here or there we could have got the result,” said the Stormers attack coach.
“One of our lessons as a team is the adaptation to different conditions and situations, and that is why we came away from the Munster game with some confidence.
“It was wet and windy, and yet we came close to getting the result. We must just make sure we learn from the experience.”
Stormers call in Stassen after Porter injury
Coach John Dobson is expecting a lot of the 2m tall and 120kg Stassen
The injury that forced Gary Porter off early last week has prompted an SOS from the Stormers to former Junior Springbok, Bulls and Stade Francais lock Hendre Stassen.
Porter was helped from the field after going down in obvious discomfort early in the 10-3 United Rugby Championship defeat to Munster at Thomond Park at the weekend.
Coach John Dobson said the injury, which looked like an ankle problem, would probably rule him out for some time and assistant coach Dawie Snyman confirmed that Porter is heading home.
“It didn’t look good for him and unfortunately Gary is going home, but Hendre Stassen has come out to join us,” said Snyman.
“It is interesting how we tend to get injuries in the same position, we’ve already had Salmaan [Moerat] ruled out for a few months because of an injury, but fortunately we have developed depth in that position.”
Adré Smith, who was injured for most of 2022, has done well in Moerat’s absence, and he completed the most tackles for the Stormers in the loss to Munster after coming on as Porter’s replacement.
Not much has been seen of Stassen in the Cape as Dobson was intending to have him ready for the next home game against Zebre in Stellenbosch on December 2 but he is understood to be a hard, physical player, who like Smith and Ben-Jason Dixon can also move to blindside flank when needed.
Dobson is expecting a lot of the 2m tall and 120kg Stassen, who though 25 is still at an early stage of his rugby career after missing four years after testing positive for a banned substance while he was playing for Stade Francais in France.
He stayed behind when the squad went on tour as it was felt he needed to get more acquainted with the Stormers’ systems.
If he gets on the field in Cardiff on Friday night, it will mean all the Stormers newcomers signed up in the off-season have had a chance to wear the franchise jersey in the competition.
Referring to the loss to Munster, Snyman said the performance had been enough of an improvement on earlier efforts to put the players in a good space even though the result was not in the team’s favour.
“It was a solid performance, not too bad, and we took heart from it as we were playing a good team on a field they play well on in very wet and windy conditions ... and with just a bit of luck here or there we could have got the result,” said the Stormers attack coach.
“One of our lessons as a team is the adaptation to different conditions and situations, and that is why we came away from the Munster game with some confidence.
“It was wet and windy, and yet we came close to getting the result. We must just make sure we learn from the experience.”
SuperSport.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.