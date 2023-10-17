Jesse Kriel bloodied but unbowed after his Bok opus against France

Jesse Kriel hands off France's Gregory Alldritt during the quarter final match between France. Picture: STEVE HAAG
Paris — Jesse Kriel was modest when asked about what was arguably his best performance in a Springbok jersey in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash against France in Paris on Sunday.
Kriel, wearing a wide smile, was far more comfortable pointing to a battle scar from the brutal clash that required about 10 stitches.
He was bloodied but not bowed during the game, as he and his teammates beat off the French challenge and the thousands who came out to support them at the Stade de France.
He wasn’t sure about the final stitch count, but the scar that is exposed just below his hairline will leave him a happy reminder of the lengths he and his teammates went through to secure the Boks a 29-28 win at Stade de France.
“I got a few. I don’t know how many, it’s quite a big cut,” said Kriel while bending forward to reveal the patched-up gash.
“I think I hit a guy’s hip or something. A bit of bone on bone. Luckily it’s just a cut. Luckily these things heal,” he said, hinting he will be ready for selection for Saturday’s semifinal against England at the same ground.
Though he was coy, Kriel was simply magnifique against France, in possession and defence.
He brought the steeliness one has come to expect from him in defence, but he also conjured some touches that helped break open the French defence, none more so than when his grubber sat up favourably for the speeding Cheslin Kolbe in the first half.
“I’m not sure. It is not for me to decide,” he said when asked if he thought his performance was his best in a Bok jersey. “The most important thing is we got the result.
“We got what we came here for tonight. There is still a lot of rugby to be played in this tournament. There are two big games to be played. We are not looking past the weekend’s semifinal.”
He said the win was very satisfying, especially after last year’s defeat to France in Marseille. “We were disappointed. We wanted to make that right. It is nice to get an opportunity to fix that.”
It would also have been a hugely satisfying win for him on a personal level. Kriel is often maligned as a player who does not contribute enough to the Bok attack. He has contributed handsomely to their cause at this World Cup.
The Bok brains trust resisted putting Lukhanyo Am back in the team after he recovered from injury. It is a decision that has paid dividends.
Kriel stood up to the challenge in a match he described as one filled with big moments. “There were huge moments, almost too many. Obviously we played the big moments better and came out on the winning side. It could have gone either way.”
When the Boks were forced to dig deep and had to assemble behind their try line, they had time to troubleshoot and find more resolve.
“We simulate these things in the week. South Africans are a pretty resilient bunch. I think it is all the things we’ve experienced previously in rugby games.
“I thought we bounced back well. We don’t want to take anything away from the French team, they were an incredible side in front of a huge crowd. I think our response was good.”
Not even the 80,000-strong partisan crowd could chip away at their psych.
“It is one of the loudest crowds I’ve played in front of. The French were unbelievable. It was an awesome atmosphere and experience. I feel privileged to have been out there playing.
“I hope the French start supporting us. They are lovely people. They really looked after us in this World Cup. Especially in Toulon, where they made us feel like their own family.”
The Boks now have six days to recover from the bruising encounter before they meet England. The last time they played England in the World Cup they also had a six-day turnaround and on the seventh they took a well-deserved rest.
