Kickers clinching victory at Rugby World Cup

Every Rugby World Cup has been won by a country with a strong goal-kicker who can turn pressure into points. That is likely to be the case again in France with the teams that have come through tight contests so far all having one thing in common.

The history of the knockout rounds suggests it will be fine margins that win games. A kicker operating at 80%-plus could be the difference between victory and bitter defeat.

There have been 14 tries scored in the previous eight World Cup finals, fewer on average than two per match, with 73% of the points in those deciding games coming from kicks at poles.

The tournament in France has already shown that when two heavyweights collide it is the boot that makes the difference.