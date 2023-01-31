Stormers need to show champion qualities

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
SA plunged into stage 6 power cuts overnight and faces indefinite stage 5 after more generating units break down
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
GM gains rights to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass mine in Nevada when it opens in 2026
SA’s outlook revised higher, but dangers to its prospects have increased since the beginning of the year amid worsening power cuts
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
The US's top envoy restates America’s support for Israel and two-state solution during his visit to the West Bank
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
The Stormers may be able to call on some of their cavalry for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Sharks in Durban but their recent defeats to Glasgow Warriors and Ulster have left them a little exposed.
Well behind Leinster, they still occupy second place on the points table, but Ulster, last year’s semifinalists have just about closed the gap on the defending champions.
The Stormers now have little room for error and they will need to recapture their best form when they clash with the resurgent Sharks this weekend.
Head coach John Dobson is only too aware his team needs to quickly put their chastening 35-5 defeat behind them. Defeat in Durban will leave them precariously placed in second place on the table, while SA Shield honours will very much be in the balance.
Ulster face a tough assignment away to Glasgow Warriors when they resume their URC duties later in February but the Stormers had better not start relying on favours from elsewhere. Besides, Glasgow Warriors are very much in the play-off mix.
“We did see a huge swing in favour of Ulster, who picked up five points and are now breathing down our necks for second place. We know how important it is for us to try to finish as high as possible on the overall log as it secures home play-offs through to the semifinal, but Ulster are now right up there. We will have to hope they lose some of their derbies so we can get back into it,” said Dobson.
“We have picked up just one point from our last two games and that is a setback. It means we have lost the breathing space we had and we are going to have to win at least one of our next two games against the Sharks and Bulls, with both of those games being away.”
The Stormers will take an impeccable URC derby record into this weekend’s clash. Their only derby defeat so far since joining the URC was at home to the Lions 13 months ago, which is also their last loss at the Cape Town Stadium.
As for this weekend’s clash, in the corresponding match in Durban last year they drew 22-all with the Sharks. This weekend they will be able to call on something vaguely resembling their best team after resting some top guns for the trip to the northern hemisphere.
Forwards Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie, Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, as well as flyhalf Manie Libbok should all return to the starting team, while wing Seabelo Senatla who suffered a pectoral muscle injury last September and Gary Porter are also available for selection.
Last weekend they were forced into several changes. Wings Leolin Zas and Angelo Davids were ruled out, which meant Suleiman Hartzenberg and Corné Smit were the starting wings.
On the eve of the match fullback Clayton Blommetjies and flank Junior Pokomela were also ruled out.
In the game at Ravenhill more casualties were suffered with No 8 Evan Roos (knee), flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis (concussion) and JJ Kotze (head clash) are unlikely to see action against the Sharks.
The loss of Roos will be keenly felt. He had only just made a return to action after suffering a rib injury while on Springbok duty against England in November. Dobson has cast doubt over whether he will play in the URC again this season.
Roos will leave a tremendous void but in Dayimani the Stormers have a player who brings a unique skill set. Moreover, he makes those about him shine too.
Dobson will also have to come to grips with the temporary loss of Springbok tight head Frans Malherbe, loose head Steven Kitshoff, lock Marvin Orie and utility back Damian Willemse who have mandatory rest.
The Stormers simply have to click into gear in Durban. Another defeat, especially to a local rival, will take away much of their champion’s gloss.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Stormers need to show champion qualities
Team still occupies second place on the URC points table, but Ulster are closing the gap
The Stormers may be able to call on some of their cavalry for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Sharks in Durban but their recent defeats to Glasgow Warriors and Ulster have left them a little exposed.
Well behind Leinster, they still occupy second place on the points table, but Ulster, last year’s semifinalists have just about closed the gap on the defending champions.
The Stormers now have little room for error and they will need to recapture their best form when they clash with the resurgent Sharks this weekend.
Head coach John Dobson is only too aware his team needs to quickly put their chastening 35-5 defeat behind them. Defeat in Durban will leave them precariously placed in second place on the table, while SA Shield honours will very much be in the balance.
Ulster face a tough assignment away to Glasgow Warriors when they resume their URC duties later in February but the Stormers had better not start relying on favours from elsewhere. Besides, Glasgow Warriors are very much in the play-off mix.
“We did see a huge swing in favour of Ulster, who picked up five points and are now breathing down our necks for second place. We know how important it is for us to try to finish as high as possible on the overall log as it secures home play-offs through to the semifinal, but Ulster are now right up there. We will have to hope they lose some of their derbies so we can get back into it,” said Dobson.
“We have picked up just one point from our last two games and that is a setback. It means we have lost the breathing space we had and we are going to have to win at least one of our next two games against the Sharks and Bulls, with both of those games being away.”
The Stormers will take an impeccable URC derby record into this weekend’s clash. Their only derby defeat so far since joining the URC was at home to the Lions 13 months ago, which is also their last loss at the Cape Town Stadium.
As for this weekend’s clash, in the corresponding match in Durban last year they drew 22-all with the Sharks. This weekend they will be able to call on something vaguely resembling their best team after resting some top guns for the trip to the northern hemisphere.
Forwards Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie, Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, as well as flyhalf Manie Libbok should all return to the starting team, while wing Seabelo Senatla who suffered a pectoral muscle injury last September and Gary Porter are also available for selection.
Last weekend they were forced into several changes. Wings Leolin Zas and Angelo Davids were ruled out, which meant Suleiman Hartzenberg and Corné Smit were the starting wings.
On the eve of the match fullback Clayton Blommetjies and flank Junior Pokomela were also ruled out.
In the game at Ravenhill more casualties were suffered with No 8 Evan Roos (knee), flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis (concussion) and JJ Kotze (head clash) are unlikely to see action against the Sharks.
The loss of Roos will be keenly felt. He had only just made a return to action after suffering a rib injury while on Springbok duty against England in November. Dobson has cast doubt over whether he will play in the URC again this season.
Roos will leave a tremendous void but in Dayimani the Stormers have a player who brings a unique skill set. Moreover, he makes those about him shine too.
Dobson will also have to come to grips with the temporary loss of Springbok tight head Frans Malherbe, loose head Steven Kitshoff, lock Marvin Orie and utility back Damian Willemse who have mandatory rest.
The Stormers simply have to click into gear in Durban. Another defeat, especially to a local rival, will take away much of their champion’s gloss.
Return of White to give Bulls needed boost
GAVIN RICH: Tackling rule risks oversanitising rugby in quest for safety
SA franchises target URC playoff spots
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Return of White to give Bulls needed boost
GAVIN RICH: Tackling rule risks oversanitising rugby in quest for safety
SA franchises target URC playoff spots
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.