Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Tackling rule risks oversanitising rugby in quest for safety

List of players with careers cut short by injury is growing, but they knowingly risk that in an inherently dangerous sport

BL Premium
30 January 2023 - 05:06 GAVIN RICH

For those of us who argue against the oversanitisation of rugby in the quest for a safer sport, particularly regarding head injuries, there is always a strong counterargument that makes our position appear fragile.

Pat Lambie, the Springbok and Sharks flyhalf whose career was cut short due to concussion, is a ready example from the not too distant past. A more recent one is the highly promising young Stormers lock David Meihuizen, who last year called time on his career at the age of just 24 on the advice of medical specialists...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.