SA players ‘ready to deliver’ at New Zealand Sevens

Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says aim is to keep on growing to reach their goals
The Blitzboks know they have to be switched on and ready to deliver as they aim to continue their growth at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens this weekend.
That was the message from SA Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi when he joined the leaders from the other teams in Hamilton for the traditional captain’s photograph.
The Blitzboks and Canada will be the first teams on the pitch at the FMG Stadium for the tournament opener at 9.10am on Saturday (Friday, 10.10pm SA time), before their other pool games against Spain at 12.38pm (Saturday, 1.38am SA time) and Argentina at 3.44pm (Saturday, 4.44am SA time).
“When it comes to the game of sevens, whether it’s a morning or afternoon game, you have to be ready 100% of the time,” said Soyizwapi.
“It doesn’t faze our group when we play, you just have to be ready when you are called upon to wear the jersey.
“As a team, we said at the beginning of the season that we want to build something special from the ground up. Not a lot has changed from the previous season — though this is a different group of management and players — as we have a very special group and our aim is just to keep on growing to reach the goals we’ve set ourselves.”
On his role as captain, Soyizwapi said: “I’m always keen to contribute to the team wherever I can — I know it’s never about an individual and always about the team, and I’m just excited to keep on growing in my role in the forwards and what is expected of us as a pack.”
Soyizwapi said their preparation for the tournament — the fourth in the World Rugby Sevens Series for 2023 — has been good so far.
“The first session was designed to have some fun and get the bodies moving again, and the attack session we had was amazing,” he said.
“The boys took the baton on what we did in SA and just ran with it here in New Zealand. We take a lot of confidence from our preparation and in that regard it’s been a good week, so we’re excited to see what the weekend brings.”
The Blitzbok captain, who will be playing in his 44th World Series tournament which makes him the most experienced member of the squad, said the players quickly found their rhythm after a short break over the festive season.
“Coming back from a break, with the players away from each other, you have to get back into the right mindset and the team culture in terms of working hard,” he said.
“It's always tough to start the season in New Zealand first up — the travel is not easy as you have to adapt to the time zone and shake off the jet lag, but we’re happy to have had good preparation and we’re looking forward to the weekend.”
Jake White set for Bulls return in February
