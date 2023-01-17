Sport / Rugby

Jake White set for Bulls return in February

Director of rugby is recuperating at home after emergency abdominal surgery and is said to be in good spirits

17 January 2023 - 21:00 LIAM DEL CARME
Bulls director of rugby Jake White is said to be in good spirits as he recuperates at home after emergency abdominal surgery. Picture: DAN SHERIDAN/INPHO/SHUTTERSTOCK/BACKPAGEPIX
Bulls director of rugby Jake White is said to be in good spirits as he recuperates at home after emergency abdominal surgery. Picture: DAN SHERIDAN/INPHO/SHUTTERSTOCK/BACKPAGEPIX

He may be recovering at home after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery, but Jake White is not taking a break from rugby.

“He’s doing well. He’s back home recuperating but he’s also keeping me busy,” Bulls president Willem Strauss said of one of rugby’s great restive spirits.

White, who will return to his post as director of rugby at the Bulls on February 8, was discharged from hospital on Monday and is said to be in good spirits.

Apart from the clash against the Dragons and last weekend’s match against Exeter Chiefs, White will miss Friday’s Champions Cup clash away against Lyon and the United Rugby Championship (URC) match at the Scarlets a week later.

His first match back in charge will be the crunch game against the Stormers in the URC on February 18.

For now assistants Nollis Marais, Pine Pienaar, Russell Winter and Chris Rossouw will share coaching responsibilities.

The Bulls are on the cusp of qualification for the last 16 of the Champions Cup, needing one more log point to secure their passage.

They face a long journey to Lyon, France’s third-largest city, but they are expected to get the job done against a team placed eighth in the Top 14.

The Bulls have also announced Henry Immelman will join them from Edinburgh on a three-year deal starting on July 1.

Immelman, a fullback with good aerial skills and a prodigious boot, is a Grey College alumni with game time at CUT Ixias, Free State XV and Free State U20s.

He has spent the past seven years plying his trade in Europe, where he spent five seasons with Montpellier before his two seasons in Edinburgh.

Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone said: “Henry’s homecoming adds to our depth at the Bulls as it rubber-stamps the depth and quality of our players.

“He has a wealth of experience, having played against sides that we are now going head-to-head with in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup, and that is an added bonus the rest of the team can tap into.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Two new Proteas coaches put Nkwe’s plans in the ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Jones plots to lure league stars back to the ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Ronaldo and Messi to square off in Riyadh ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.