Jake White set for Bulls return in February

The likely impact on prices may be gained from looking at the trend of arrivals from suppliers other than its northerly neighbour
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Sonto Kudjoe, who faces a criminal probe from her time at the State Security Agency, has quit
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
US home appliances maker Whirlpool is folding its European business into a new company controlled by Turkish rival Arcelik
The price of electricity for the mining industry has increased eightfold since 2008 while consumer prices have doubled
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Save the Children, International Rescue Committee and others suspended operations in December in protest at Taliban restrictions on women
Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter do not sugar-coat issues and the squad needs that right now, says Farhaan Behardien
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
He may be recovering at home after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery, but Jake White is not taking a break from rugby.
“He’s doing well. He’s back home recuperating but he’s also keeping me busy,” Bulls president Willem Strauss said of one of rugby’s great restive spirits.
White, who will return to his post as director of rugby at the Bulls on February 8, was discharged from hospital on Monday and is said to be in good spirits.
Apart from the clash against the Dragons and last weekend’s match against Exeter Chiefs, White will miss Friday’s Champions Cup clash away against Lyon and the United Rugby Championship (URC) match at the Scarlets a week later.
His first match back in charge will be the crunch game against the Stormers in the URC on February 18.
For now assistants Nollis Marais, Pine Pienaar, Russell Winter and Chris Rossouw will share coaching responsibilities.
The Bulls are on the cusp of qualification for the last 16 of the Champions Cup, needing one more log point to secure their passage.
They face a long journey to Lyon, France’s third-largest city, but they are expected to get the job done against a team placed eighth in the Top 14.
The Bulls have also announced Henry Immelman will join them from Edinburgh on a three-year deal starting on July 1.
Immelman, a fullback with good aerial skills and a prodigious boot, is a Grey College alumni with game time at CUT Ixias, Free State XV and Free State U20s.
He has spent the past seven years plying his trade in Europe, where he spent five seasons with Montpellier before his two seasons in Edinburgh.
Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone said: “Henry’s homecoming adds to our depth at the Bulls as it rubber-stamps the depth and quality of our players.
“He has a wealth of experience, having played against sides that we are now going head-to-head with in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup, and that is an added bonus the rest of the team can tap into.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jake White set for Bulls return in February
Director of rugby is recuperating at home after emergency abdominal surgery and is said to be in good spirits
He may be recovering at home after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery, but Jake White is not taking a break from rugby.
“He’s doing well. He’s back home recuperating but he’s also keeping me busy,” Bulls president Willem Strauss said of one of rugby’s great restive spirits.
White, who will return to his post as director of rugby at the Bulls on February 8, was discharged from hospital on Monday and is said to be in good spirits.
Apart from the clash against the Dragons and last weekend’s match against Exeter Chiefs, White will miss Friday’s Champions Cup clash away against Lyon and the United Rugby Championship (URC) match at the Scarlets a week later.
His first match back in charge will be the crunch game against the Stormers in the URC on February 18.
For now assistants Nollis Marais, Pine Pienaar, Russell Winter and Chris Rossouw will share coaching responsibilities.
The Bulls are on the cusp of qualification for the last 16 of the Champions Cup, needing one more log point to secure their passage.
They face a long journey to Lyon, France’s third-largest city, but they are expected to get the job done against a team placed eighth in the Top 14.
The Bulls have also announced Henry Immelman will join them from Edinburgh on a three-year deal starting on July 1.
Immelman, a fullback with good aerial skills and a prodigious boot, is a Grey College alumni with game time at CUT Ixias, Free State XV and Free State U20s.
He has spent the past seven years plying his trade in Europe, where he spent five seasons with Montpellier before his two seasons in Edinburgh.
Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone said: “Henry’s homecoming adds to our depth at the Bulls as it rubber-stamps the depth and quality of our players.
“He has a wealth of experience, having played against sides that we are now going head-to-head with in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup, and that is an added bonus the rest of the team can tap into.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.