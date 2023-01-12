Sacha is ready to rock again

“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity,” Stormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said sagely about his breakout season last year.

A Stormers debut in the United Rugby Championship (URC), the captain’s armband of the Junior Springboks, and selection in the national team’s touring squad were cork-popping moments for the 20-year-old, who has shown maturity beyond his years thus far in senior rugby.

An untimely injury halted his progress, but he is back in the mix for the Stormers as they prepare to take on London Irish in the Champions Cup at Brentford Stadium on Sunday.

He is understandably tugging at the leash to continue the sharp learning curve that got him going places last year.

“2022 was indeed a special year and there was so much I took away from the year,” he told the team’s website.