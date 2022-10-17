Sinckler handed England call-up for year-end internationals

US earnings season is set to gain momentum this week with investors watching for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing at Absa Relationship Banking.
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Ninety One report says many carbon-neutral portfolios do little to tackle climate change
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
England have recalled Kyle Sinckler for November’s testing northern autumn international series, but fellow prop Will Stuart misses out with injury and centre Henry Slade has been overlooked, coach Eddie Jones confirmed on Monday.
Experienced front-rower Sinckler missed the July series in Australia with a back injury and was replaced in the side in all three Tests by Stuart, who was building a head of steam for selection for the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023.
Scrumhalf Raffi Quirke is also back in the 36-player squad after recovering from long-term injury, while tour captain Down Under Courtney Lawes is in contention after recovering from a head knock.
There is a first call-up for England junior international wing Cadan Murley, while other players back in the squad are utility back Max Malins and prop Val Rapava-Ruskin.
Among the players not selected are Slade, Elliot Daly, Joe Marler and Danny Care as Jones looks at other options.
England face Argentina on November 6, before a clash against Japan (November 12) and two heavyweight tussles against New Zealand and SA on consecutive Saturdays.
“This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad,” Jones said.
“The autumn internationals will be like a mini Rugby World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our Pool fixtures at next year's tournament.
“Then we’ll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and SA — all four games will be great tests for us.”
Jones is without a number of players ruled out of the series, including Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, George Ford, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe and Sam Underhill.
England Squad:
Forwards: Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Val Rapava Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis
Backs: Henry Arundell, Joe Cokanasiga, Owen Farrell, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Max Malins, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Raffi Quirke, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sinckler handed England call-up for year-end internationals
Coach Eddie Jones selects prop in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
England have recalled Kyle Sinckler for November’s testing northern autumn international series, but fellow prop Will Stuart misses out with injury and centre Henry Slade has been overlooked, coach Eddie Jones confirmed on Monday.
Experienced front-rower Sinckler missed the July series in Australia with a back injury and was replaced in the side in all three Tests by Stuart, who was building a head of steam for selection for the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023.
Scrumhalf Raffi Quirke is also back in the 36-player squad after recovering from long-term injury, while tour captain Down Under Courtney Lawes is in contention after recovering from a head knock.
There is a first call-up for England junior international wing Cadan Murley, while other players back in the squad are utility back Max Malins and prop Val Rapava-Ruskin.
Among the players not selected are Slade, Elliot Daly, Joe Marler and Danny Care as Jones looks at other options.
England face Argentina on November 6, before a clash against Japan (November 12) and two heavyweight tussles against New Zealand and SA on consecutive Saturdays.
“This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad,” Jones said.
“The autumn internationals will be like a mini Rugby World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our Pool fixtures at next year's tournament.
“Then we’ll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and SA — all four games will be great tests for us.”
Jones is without a number of players ruled out of the series, including Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, George Ford, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe and Sam Underhill.
England Squad:
Forwards: Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Val Rapava Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis
Backs: Henry Arundell, Joe Cokanasiga, Owen Farrell, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Max Malins, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Raffi Quirke, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.