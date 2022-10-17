Everitt praises ‘best in the world’ Etzebeth after debut for Sharks
Sharks coach Sean Everitt is normally a cool customer, but on Saturday he could not hide his delight at Eben Etzebeth’s starring role on his debut for the Durban-based team.
The Springbok star, who is probably the biggest signing of the SA rugby season, played like someone who had been with the Sharks for years. He was duly named man of the match in his side’s 40-12 victory over Glasgow Warriors.
Etzebeth hardly put a foot wrong, and his presence brought huge improvements to the Sharks, especially to their lineouts, one of the major problems for the franchise.
Everitt is not given to emotional displays, but smiled broadly when he spoke about Etzebeth after the match.
“Like I said during the week, he has fitted in really well. He did his homework in the lineout and obviously did it thoroughly because he was outstanding in the lineouts in both attack and defence,” Everitt said.
“His all-round play had much to be admired. What a great start for him. He is one of the best players in the world, if not the best lock in the world. He certainly played like that tonight, and he deserved man of the match.”
Etzebeth was one of the starters who did the hard yards in the opening half, tired the Warriors players out and allowed the Sharks’ bench to come on and finish the game in favour of the hosts.
The Sharks led 13-7 at halftime. It was the visitors who crossed the whitewash first, but the Durbanites bounced back.
“We are very happy. We knew it was going to be difficult in the first half, but we also knew we had a lot of power coming off the bench,” Everitt said. “The guys in the first 40 minutes obviously did the hard yards for us, and the game opened quite well for us.
“We played well from turnover ball, and we also created a lot of opportunities.
“We encourage the players to problem-solve on the field. We can solve the problems for them during the week, but we don’t have that opportunity on a Saturday afternoon. We are pleased with how we adapted.
“To be fair, it was one of those games where your starting line-up does the hard yards, lays the foundation and tires the opposition out. Unfortunately for them [the Warriors] they had a few injuries, so that did help our cause, but I’m not taking anything away from our boys.
“There was a big impact off the bench. Eben was immense in disrupting their lineouts, but at the same time we got quality ball from Hyron [Andrews] as well as Eben in our attack. When your lineouts function, you are [able to] lay a good foundation to attack.”
The Sharks host Ulster at Kings Park on Saturday (6.15pm).