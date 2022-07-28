Pressure goes both ways, says Bok coach Nienaber

While the All Blacks’ Ian Foster will arrive here under huge pressure to end his team’s losing sequence of five matches, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber needs no reminding that the wheel that determines the fortunes of an international coach is in perpetual motion.

Nienaber is under no illusion that the boot could be on the other foot were the Boks to slide to defeat in their opening two Rugby Championship Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park against the All Blacks.

“We are all under pressure — if you lose two games you are under pressure,” said Nienaber.

Foster’s situation is particularly pressing, not just because of the five successive losses but also because the home series defeat against Ireland was a bitter pill to swallow for All Blacks fans who had to sit through it. The All Blacks will want to relieve pressure, and twin wins against their old foe will serve that objective.

Nienaber said New Zealand “are going to be desperate” and “are always desperate. They have a lot to play for, just like us. We are playing for our nation, and they are playing for their nation.