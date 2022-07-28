Rugby Championship coaches have less reason to see red

Coaches will again be allowed to replace red-carded players after 20 minutes in the 2022 Rugby Championship. It will be a continuation of the 20-minute red-card law trial conducted throughout Super Rugby competitions in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and in last year’s Rugby Championship (TRC).

The proliferation of “sin bin-able” offences has resulted in the outcome of matches being determined by the number of on-field absentees. This, it has often been argued, has brought the integrity of the sport at its higher levels into question.

Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris said the 20-minute red-card law trial has worked well. “All the Sanzaar national unions — Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and SA — are fully behind the extension of the red-card law trial. As a group we firmly believe the integrity of international matches is very important and that wherever possible matches must be a contest of 15 versus 15,” he said.

“Within the context of the game’s laws, Sanzaar believes that a 20-minute red card allows for a significant deterrent to deliberate acts of foul play while it also protects the contest of fifteen on fifteen, which is what our unions, broadcasters and fans are telling us is important.