×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets digest Fed’s less hawkish tone

The local bourse gained the most in more than a week on news that US Federal Reserve chair Powell may slow the pace of rate hikes

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 18:31 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE gained the most in more than a week on Thursday as investors welcomed less-than-feared hawkish tone from the US Federal Reserve, which moved to raise interest rates in line with market expectations.

The Fed delivered a 75-basis-point (bps) hike for the second consecutive meeting on Wednesday evening to battle a four-decade-high surge in inflation. Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank could slow the pace of its rate hikes, saying its future moves will be data dependent...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.