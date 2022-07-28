Stormers start title defence at home to Connacht

The local bourse gained the most in more than a week on news that US Federal Reserve chair Powell may slow the pace of rate hikes
Defaulting on the payment deadline could have triggered a messy string of cross defaults
Ramaphosa's energy crisis plan provided no clarity on where Eskom will get the money
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
The low-cost airline has offered better pay and benefits
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
A potential visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi has lead to warnings from Beijing
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
The next United Rugby Championship (URC) season is 50 days away, but SA teams have to wait a week longer to get the ball rolling.
All 18 rounds of the tournament that kicks off on September 16 have been confirmed, but broadcast selections and kickoff times are set to be confirmed early in August.
SA teams will not be in action on the opening weekend, which means the Stormers will only start the defence of their title a week later at home against Connacht.
The Bulls, finalists in the inaugural competition, are also at home at the start when they host last season’s quarterfinalists Edinburgh. The Sharks are away to Parma and the Lions will visit the Ospreys as their first engagements in this edition of the tournament.
The competition will feature seven rounds before the start of the Autumn Nations Series.
The URC format will again have all 16 teams ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with their places in the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and Grand Final.
“The diversity of our league we so proudly celebrate, is also a reason for the immense complexity of putting together our season two fixtures,” said Martin Anayi, the CEO of the URC.
“We have seen the success of our tournament format culminating in the grandest of grand finals last season and we look forward to going on this journey with our fans and with our stakeholders to another successful year of world-class rugby in action.”
Stormers start title defence at home to Connacht
United Rugby Championship winners not in action during the first weekend
