Late bloomers in Wallabies squad for Argentina

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
Mergers and acquisitions are likely to be smoother if audits of the companies are rigorous
In its scramble to find a solution to the energy crisis, SA must contend with a pandemic, war and ‘crazy’ prices
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Musk says 75% were sold in the second quarter because company wants extra cash on balance sheet
The move comes after May’s 50 bps hike, making these the two largest successive increases in more than five years
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent
SuperSport goalkeeper signs up with the league champions for an undisclosed fee thought to be one of the biggest transfer deals of the PSL era
The Aston Martin F1 Team will feature the new wings on its livery at the French Grand Prix this weekend
Sydney — Outside back Jock Campbell could win his first Wallabies cap at the relatively advanced age of 27 in this year’s Rugby Championship after being named in the Australia squad for the first two Tests in Argentina on Thursday.
Lock Rory Arnold was also called into the 36-man squad as one of the three overseas players allowed to coach Dave Rennie, who had a vacant spot with centre Samu Kerevi off to Birmingham to play Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.
Flyhalf Quade Cooper, who missed the midyear series against England with a calf injury sustained in the warm-up before the first Test, and winger Marika Koroibete are the other players based abroad.
The Wallabies were left with a lengthy injury list after going down 2-1 in their three-match series against England, with the losses particularly acute among the outside backs and second-row forwards.
Campbell was in fine form for Australia A in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, however, and could even start at fullback in the first Test against the Pumas in Mendoza on August 6 with Tom Banks and Andrew Kellaway absent through injury.
Uncapped loosehead prop Matt Gibbon, centre Lalakai Foketi and flanker Fraser McReight have also been promoted from the Australia A side that played Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.
“To be able to pick guys who have performed well in the Australia A programme against quality international opposition is a massive positive and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to the mob next week,” Rennie said.
With Kerevi unavailable and Izaia Perese injured, midfield back Irae Simone was also brought in to raise the number of Brumbies players to 14.
Australia head into the Rugby Championship with only one win in their last six matches. They play a second Test against Argentina in San Juan on August 13 before returning home to host world champions SA.
Wallabies squad
Forwards: Dave Porecki, Lachlan Lonergan, Folau Fainga’a, Taniela Tupou, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Pone Fa’amausili, James Slipper, Matt Gibbon, Matt Philip, Nick Frost, Rory Arnold, Jed Holloway, Darcy Swain, Michael Hooper (captain), Fraser McReight, Pete Samu, Harry Wilson, Rob Valetini, Rob Leota.
Backs: Nic White, Tate McDermott, Jake Gordon, Quade Cooper, James O’Connor, Noah Lolesio, Hunter Paisami, Lalakai Foketi, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Marika Koroibete, Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Reece Hodge.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Late bloomers in Wallabies squad for Argentina
Aussies head into Rugby Championship with only one win in last six matches
Sydney — Outside back Jock Campbell could win his first Wallabies cap at the relatively advanced age of 27 in this year’s Rugby Championship after being named in the Australia squad for the first two Tests in Argentina on Thursday.
Lock Rory Arnold was also called into the 36-man squad as one of the three overseas players allowed to coach Dave Rennie, who had a vacant spot with centre Samu Kerevi off to Birmingham to play Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.
Flyhalf Quade Cooper, who missed the midyear series against England with a calf injury sustained in the warm-up before the first Test, and winger Marika Koroibete are the other players based abroad.
The Wallabies were left with a lengthy injury list after going down 2-1 in their three-match series against England, with the losses particularly acute among the outside backs and second-row forwards.
Campbell was in fine form for Australia A in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, however, and could even start at fullback in the first Test against the Pumas in Mendoza on August 6 with Tom Banks and Andrew Kellaway absent through injury.
Uncapped loosehead prop Matt Gibbon, centre Lalakai Foketi and flanker Fraser McReight have also been promoted from the Australia A side that played Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.
“To be able to pick guys who have performed well in the Australia A programme against quality international opposition is a massive positive and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to the mob next week,” Rennie said.
With Kerevi unavailable and Izaia Perese injured, midfield back Irae Simone was also brought in to raise the number of Brumbies players to 14.
Australia head into the Rugby Championship with only one win in their last six matches. They play a second Test against Argentina in San Juan on August 13 before returning home to host world champions SA.
Wallabies squad
Forwards: Dave Porecki, Lachlan Lonergan, Folau Fainga’a, Taniela Tupou, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Pone Fa’amausili, James Slipper, Matt Gibbon, Matt Philip, Nick Frost, Rory Arnold, Jed Holloway, Darcy Swain, Michael Hooper (captain), Fraser McReight, Pete Samu, Harry Wilson, Rob Valetini, Rob Leota.
Backs: Nic White, Tate McDermott, Jake Gordon, Quade Cooper, James O’Connor, Noah Lolesio, Hunter Paisami, Lalakai Foketi, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Marika Koroibete, Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Reece Hodge.
Reuters
Making sense of rugby’s world rankings
Nienaber hopes Vermeulen, Reinach will be fit for All Blacks clash
Anger as Irish prop Porter escapes ban for Retallick high tackle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Supercharged Boks have work cut out as All Blacks loom
All Blacks coach gets last chance in SA Test series
Golfer Cameron Smith rises to fame in Australia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.