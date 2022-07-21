×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Late bloomers in Wallabies squad for Argentina

Aussies head into Rugby Championship with only one win in last six matches

21 July 2022 - 14:33 NICK MULVENNEY
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Sydney — Outside back Jock Campbell could win his first Wallabies cap at the relatively advanced age of 27 in this year’s Rugby Championship after being named in the Australia squad for the first two Tests in Argentina on Thursday.

Lock Rory Arnold was also called into the 36-man squad as one of the three overseas players allowed to coach Dave Rennie, who had a vacant spot with centre Samu Kerevi off to Birmingham to play Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.

Flyhalf Quade Cooper, who missed the midyear series against England with a calf injury sustained in the warm-up before the first Test, and winger Marika Koroibete are the other players based abroad.

The Wallabies were left with a lengthy injury list after going down 2-1 in their three-match series against England, with the losses particularly acute among the outside backs and second-row forwards.

Campbell was in fine form for Australia A in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, however, and could even start at fullback in the first Test against the Pumas in Mendoza on August 6 with Tom Banks and Andrew Kellaway absent through injury.

Uncapped loosehead prop Matt Gibbon, centre Lalakai Foketi and flanker Fraser McReight have also been promoted from the Australia A side that played Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.

“To be able to pick guys who have performed well in the Australia A programme against quality international opposition is a massive positive and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to the mob next week,” Rennie said.

With Kerevi unavailable and Izaia Perese injured, midfield back Irae Simone was also brought in to raise the number of Brumbies players to 14.

Australia head into the Rugby Championship with only one win in their last six matches. They play a second Test against Argentina in San Juan on August 13 before returning home to host world champions SA.

Wallabies squad

Forwards: Dave Porecki, Lachlan Lonergan, Folau Fainga’a, Taniela Tupou, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Pone Fa’amausili, James Slipper, Matt Gibbon, Matt Philip, Nick Frost, Rory Arnold, Jed Holloway, Darcy Swain, Michael Hooper (captain), Fraser McReight, Pete Samu, Harry Wilson, Rob Valetini, Rob Leota.

Backs: Nic White, Tate McDermott, Jake Gordon, Quade Cooper, James O’Connor, Noah Lolesio, Hunter Paisami, Lalakai Foketi, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Marika Koroibete, Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Reece Hodge.

Reuters

Making sense of rugby’s world rankings

Do the Boks deserve to be demoted to third from number one after a single defeat by Wales?
Sport
21 hours ago

Nienaber hopes Vermeulen, Reinach will be fit for All Blacks clash

Bok coach is to reassess all injuries before the Rugby Championship team selection
Sport
3 days ago

Anger as Irish prop Porter escapes ban for Retallick high tackle

Kiwi fans upset at the apparent double standards as prop Ta’aavo was shown a red card for a similar challenge
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Crunch time for Wayde van Niekerk at world ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Striker Radiopane excited about working with ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Making sense of rugby’s world rankings
Sport / Rugby
4.
Shafique’s century puts Pakistan on target in Sri ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Battlegrounds shift for Semenya and Van Niekerk ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Supercharged Boks have work cut out as All Blacks loom

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks coach gets last chance in SA Test series

Sport / Rugby

Golfer Cameron Smith rises to fame in Australia

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.