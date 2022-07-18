×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Golfer Cameron Smith rises to fame in Australia

Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks

18 July 2022 - 18:32 IAN RANSOM
Cameron Smith talks to media after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St Andrews Old Course. Picture: MICHAEL MADRID/USA TODAY SPORT
Cameron Smith talks to media after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St Andrews Old Course. Picture: MICHAEL MADRID/USA TODAY SPORT

The name Cameron Smith has long resonated in sports-mad Australia but more for the achievements of a retired rugby league star than the prodigious golfing talent that tore up the back nine on the way to British Open glory.

That may be set to change after Smith’s stunning one-stroke triumph at St Andrews, where the 28-year-old became the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

His namesake, the former Melbourne Storm, Queensland and Australia champion, may now have to become used to seeing his name bracketed with rugby league in media reports, a fate that often befell “Cameron Smith, the golfer”.

Australian golf fans have long known Smith’s quality and followed him closely since he finished joint fourth at the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay, won by another then-21-year-old by the name of Jordan Speith.

Smith’s blistering second shot from 283 yards at the closing hole at that tournament nearly fell in for an albatross and marked the emergence of a talent worthy of the company of compatriots Adam Scott and Jason Day.

It certainly opened doors, with the top-five finish securing US Tour membership for the rest of the year and an invitation to the next Masters.

With vast space for courses and a track record of producing Major champions, Australia has rarely wanted for golfing talent.

But until Sunday, the biggest names had endured only frustration at the Majors since Day’s PGA Championship win in 2015.

Smith suffered his own heartbreak this year at the Masters where his final-day chase of eventual winner Scottie Scheffler ended abruptly when his tee-shot at the twelfth splashed into Rae’s Creek and led to a triple bogey.

A collective groan rang out from the nation’s newspapers the following day but on Monday, Smith was hailed as a master putter by local media that carried glowing tributes from tour rivals.

“He’s tough, and he’s owned his game. He’s learnt how to play golf very well, very quickly,” said Scott.

Smith’s only disappointment at St Andrews was to not have family watching greenside, a regret his father Des now shares after deciding against the long trip from Brisbane.

“There were plenty of tears, it probably got to the point where I couldn’t talk any more,” Des Smith told Fox Sports of a phone call he shared with his son at the clubhouse.

“It’s all tiny little steps, he’s gone from one stage to another and he’s always excelled every time he’s stepped up to another stage, so I always thought he was going to win a Major.”

Smith’s breakthrough makes the mullet-haired golfer hot property and will surely boost his value for organisers of the breakaway LIV series.

Smith bristled when asked if he was on the verge of joining LIV, but did not deny reports he might be among a slew of top players about to jump ship from the US Tour.

A number of Australian media pundits have criticised LIV as a “sportswashing” vehicle for Saudi Arabian human rights abuses and claimed Smith’s idol Greg Norman has damaged his legacy for spearheading it.

Having only just fulfilled his Major dream and earned a nation’s thanks, Smith’s next career move will be closely watched, with a decision to join the Norman-backed tour unlikely to generate universal acclaim.

Reuters

‘Rejected’ Garcia to quit European tour

Former Masters champion says he’s not feeling loved after joining controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf series
Sport
52 minutes ago

LALI STANDER: Sun City event shows golf clubs are a boon for children during holidays

It was as entertaining to watch the top-level players at the Home of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, as it was observing the C- and D-division contestants
Sport
5 days ago

It could be one more time for Oosthuizen at The Open

The location, as well as his record at St Andrews and in Majors make SA’s top-ranked player a realistic choice for winner
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cameron Smith storms past Rory McIlroy to win The ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Supercharged Boks have work cut out as All Blacks ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Philipsen wins Tour de France stage 15 as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Man United sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez
Sport / Soccer
5.
Banyana should pull socks up for Zambia clash, ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Cameron Smith storms past Rory McIlroy to win The Open

Sport / Other Sport

‘Rejected’ Garcia to quit European tour

Sport / Other Sport

LALI STANDER: Sun City event shows golf clubs are a boon for children during ...

Sport / Other Sport

Playing US Open risked chances at St Andrews, says Tiger Woods

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.