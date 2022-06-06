×

Sport / Rugby

Leinster semifinal to show how far Bulls have progressed

Jake White’s side lost in the URC opening round to the Irish side

06 June 2022 - 16:44 SPORTS STAFF

Just how far has Jake White’s Bulls’ side come since their 31-3 defeat in the opening round to powerhouse Irish side Leinster?

Friday night’s United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal will provide that answer...

