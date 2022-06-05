GAVIN RICH: In-form players in URC give Bok coach a selection headache
Training camp starts in Pretoria on Monday for series against Wales
05 June 2022 - 17:41
The Sharks will have been heartbroken after their last-gasp defeat to the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal but Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber might have drawn some quiet satisfaction from the result.
The kickoff to the series against Wales is now just four weeks away. While the announcement of the squad has been delayed until after the SA involvement in the URC ends, Nienaber and national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will begin their preparations with a training camp that starts in Pretoria on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now