GAVIN RICH: In-form players in URC give Bok coach a selection headache Training camp starts in Pretoria on Monday for series against Wales

The Sharks will have been heartbroken after their last-gasp defeat to the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal but Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber might have drawn some quiet satisfaction from the result.

The kickoff to the series against Wales is now just four weeks away. While the announcement of the squad has been delayed until after the SA involvement in the URC ends, Nienaber and national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will begin their preparations with a training camp that starts in Pretoria on Monday...