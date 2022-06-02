Cheetahs get nod to play in Europe next season
Free State team will play in European Professional Club Rugby’s knockout Challenge Cup
02 June 2022 - 15:21
In a huge boost for SA Rugby, the Cheetahs will play in the European Professional Club Rugby’s (EPCR) knockout competition, the Challenge Cup, next season.
The four Shield winners and the next four highest-ranked clubs in the final league table of the United Rugby Championship (URC) will take part in the Heineken Champions Cup with the remaining sides going into the EPCR Challenge Cup...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now