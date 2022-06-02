Sport / Rugby Cheetahs get nod to play in Europe next season Free State team will play in European Professional Club Rugby’s knockout Challenge Cup B L Premium

In a huge boost for SA Rugby, the Cheetahs will play in the European Professional Club Rugby’s (EPCR) knockout competition, the Challenge Cup, next season.

The four Shield winners and the next four highest-ranked clubs in the final league table of the United Rugby Championship (URC) will take part in the Heineken Champions Cup with the remaining sides going into the EPCR Challenge Cup...